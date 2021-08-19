POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China, Russia and other nations to partake in Afghanistan reconstruction | Money Talks
09:06
BizTech
China, Russia and other nations to partake in Afghanistan reconstruction | Money Talks
After the Taliban completed its takeover of Afghanistan, the US and many other countries are pulling out their troops and other personnel from the country. But China, Russia, Turkey and Pakistan are maintaining their diplomatic presence and say they're working with stakeholders in the country to ensure a smooth transition. Afghanistan's neighbours could be poised to play a role in rebuilding its economy.. And some countries may look to exploit Afghanistan's vast mineral wealth. Mobin Nasir reports. We got more on this story with Ahmad Shah Katawazai in Kabul. He's a senior Afghan diplomat and a member of the Academy of Sciences of Afghanistan. #Afghanistan #Taliban #AfghanEconomy
August 19, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?