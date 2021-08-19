World Share

Are European countries donating enough vaccines?

Rich nations vaccinate one person against Covid-19 every second while the majority of the poorest nations are yet to give a single dose. Are rich European nations donating enough vaccines? Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown urges British, Italian and US leaders to hold an emergency summit before the UN to end vaccine inequality. Will these leaders listen? Guests: Greg Perry International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Mohga Kamal Yanni Health Adviser at The People Vaccine Alliance Luke McDonagh Assistant Professor of Law at London School of Economics Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.