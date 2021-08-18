World Share

Wealthy countries continue to dip into COVAX supplies

COVAX was supposed to be a COVID-19 safety net for the developing world - a global alliance to ensure poorer countries would have equal access to vaccines and not be outbid by the purchasing power of the rich. In reality, it's also become a crutch to prop up stockpiles in developed countries, where poor planning has left governments scrambling for supplies. Dr Mohga Kamal-Yanni from The People's Vaccine Alliance explains. #COVAX