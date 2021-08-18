POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Afghanistan's Humanitarian Crisis
25:55
World
Afghanistan's Humanitarian Crisis
Following the US announcement of its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, many Afghans are seeking a safe passage out of the country. As per official figures, Afghans are now the second largest refugee population in the world. There are many still in the country wanting to be rescued, especially since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The UN's Secretary General Antonio Guterres has asked the international community not to abandon the people of Afghanistan. Is the international community willing to help? What's the role they can play to manage the unfolding humanitarian crisis? Guests: Sultan Barakat Director of Centre for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies Dr Jaya Dantas Professor of International Health at Curtin University Torek Farhadi Former Advisor to the Afghan Government
August 18, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?