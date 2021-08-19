POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Growing COVID Vaccine Disparity
The disparity in access to COVID vaccines is deepening as health officials begin recommending booster shots for fully vaccinated people. The World Health Organization says giving booster shots to people who are already fully vaccinated is like handing out extra life jackets to people already wearing one. Guests: Dr Annelies Wilder Smith Professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Consultant to the World Health Organization Dr Archie Clements Professor of Health Sciences at Curtin University and Director of the Research School of Population Health at the Australian National University Dr Bharat Pankhania Senior Clinical Lecturer at University of Exeter Medical School
August 19, 2021
