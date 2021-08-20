POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
09:55
BizTech
IMF halts aid to Afghanistan following Taliban takeover | Money Talks
The International Monetary Fund has cut off funding to Afghanistan, following the Taliban's takeover of the country. Other aid flows to the country have also been stopped. Kabul relies heavily on foreign support, and the halting of these programmes could worsen economic conditions in the country. We got more on this story with Torek Farhadi in Geneva. He's a former adviser to the IMF and World Bank and he was also an economic adviser to the Afghan government. #IMF #Afghanistan #AidFunding
August 20, 2021
