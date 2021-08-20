POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon fuel shortages leave homes, hospitals with no power | Money Talks
08:56
BizTech
Lebanon fuel shortages leave homes, hospitals with no power | Money Talks
Lebanon's energy crisis has hit breaking point. Fuel shortages are now having catastrophic effects: Beirut is in near darkness at night, some hospitals are on the brink of closure, and an explosion has taken the lives of more than 30 people trying to collect fuel. Imogen Kimber reports. We spoke to Sami Nader in Beirut. He's Director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs. #Lebanon #FuelShortages #Economy
August 20, 2021
