World Share

Playback: Have Afghan women lost their fragile freedom?

We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. We take a look at what could be in store for #Afghans under #Taliban rule, after the group seized control of the country. Why #Iranians fear a new bill will restrict the use of the internet even further... #Singapore comes up with a #high-tech solution to water shortages.... And finally, hikers from across the #Balkans set up camp to watch the #Perseid meteor shower light up the skies...