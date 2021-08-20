POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Where Is Afghanistan Headed Under the Taliban
26:00
World
Where Is Afghanistan Headed Under the Taliban
Two decades after being thrown out, the Taliban shocked the world by regaining the control of Afghanistan in a swift blitz. In its first interaction with the press, the group's spokesperson assured the international community of maintaining stability and upholding women's rights. But the world remains sceptical about the group's assurances given their past. So has the Taliban changed over these years, and what should the world expect from them this time around? Guests: Omar Samad Former Afghan Ambassador Richard Outzen Former US Diplomat Ahmet Uysal Director at the Centre for Middle Eastern Studies
August 20, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?