POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US recruits commercial carriers to assist Afghan evacuations | Money Talks
06:39
BizTech
US recruits commercial carriers to assist Afghan evacuations | Money Talks
US President Joe Biden says commercial aircraft will now be helping to fly people fleeing Afghanistan to both the US and other host countries. Airlines won't be flying into Kabul itself but will transport evacuees out of US bases in Germany, Bahrain, and Qatar. Those locations have been getting so crowded that flights out of Kabul were temporarily suspended last week. US airlines that volunteer for the airlift could be handsomely rewarded with future defence contracts, as Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #US #AfghanistanEvacuations #CommercialFlights
August 24, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?