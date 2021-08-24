POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Interview with former Pakistani Foreign Minister, Hina Rabbani Khar on Afghanistan
07:06
World
Interview with former Pakistani Foreign Minister, Hina Rabbani Khar on Afghanistan
What role can Pakistan play in Afghanistan to bring regional stability? Leaders of the world's seven wealthiest democracies are holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday on the fate of evacuation operations in Kabul. Former Pakistani Foreign Minister, Hina Rabbani Khar weighs in on what role Pakistan can play in the Afghan crisis under the Taliban. #Afghanistan #Taliban #Pakistan
August 24, 2021
