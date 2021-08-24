POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Ramps Up Security on Its Iranian Border to Stop Refugee Influx
12:15
World
Turkey Ramps Up Security on Its Iranian Border to Stop Refugee Influx
Turkish officials have rejected claims made in the UK media that an Afghan refugee processing centre will be set up inside Turkey. Already hosting the world’s largest refugee population, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is urging European countries to take responsibility for migrants fleeing Afghanistan. He adds his country has no intention of becoming Europe's ‘refugee warehouse’. To prevent any further illegal crossings, Turkey is bolstering security along its eastern border with Iran. But will that be enough to stem the flow of migrants? And how will a potential refugee crisis affect Iran? Guests: Mehmet Celik Managing Editor at Daily Sabah Abas Aslani Senior Fellow at the Centre for Middle East Strategic Studies
August 24, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?