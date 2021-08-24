POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Across The Balkans: Moldova’s Gagauzia Region | Social Media Bans Srebrenica Genocide Denial
Across the Balkans takes you to the northeastern edge of the Balkan peninsula, to Moldova’s autonomous region of Gagauzia, home to the Gagauz people. They're a small Turkic minority group, and speak a language close to Turkish. Their rights and autonomy are protected by Moldova's constitution, but their tiny region is caught between Russia, the EU and Turkey, all vying for influence. Andrew Hopkins explains why. Plus, denying the Srebrenica genocide has been made illegal in several countries in the region. Now, we're seeing this principle spread to the world online as well. Twitter and YouTube, owned by Google, have confirmed that they will be removing content that denies the genocide from their platforms. It was a response to a direct request from the Institute for Research of Genocide Canada. We speak to the organisation’s Secretary General Alena Demirovic about the ongoing campaign to stop the spread of hate speech across the region. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
August 24, 2021
