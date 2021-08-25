POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India approves world's first DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine | Money Talks
04:50
BizTech
India approves world's first DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine | Money Talks
The Indian government has given the go ahead for the country to start administering the world's first DNA-based vaccine against COVID-19. The pharmaceutical firm producing the vaccine, Gennova, says its trials show a 67 percent efficacy against coronavirus. The technology behind the company's vaccine, is also used in shots made by drugmaker Pfizer, which recently had its vaccine fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to be used in the country. Mehmet Solmaz has more. #India #DNAVaccine #COVID19
August 25, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?