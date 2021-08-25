POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trial begins for 19 people accused of embezzling Mozambique's state funds | Money Talks
08:00
BizTech
Trial begins for 19 people accused of embezzling Mozambique's state funds | Money Talks
Mozambique is one of the world's poorest countries, and efforts to boost its economy suffered a major setback after the discovery in 2016 of a massive corruption scandal. Two billion dollars that were meant to help those most in need, were siphoned off. Now 19 former government officials, including those from the highest reaches of power, are on trial Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Agnes Gitau joined us from London. She's managing partner at GBS Africa, an advisory services firm focused on the continent's economic and political issues. #Mozambique #StateFunds #Corruption
August 25, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?