How prepared is Europe for an Afghan refugee influx?

Countries face a balancing act - a moral, humanitarian duty to help, and a need, some would say, not to alienate voters when migration has become such a divisive issue. Just how many Afghan migrants will there be now that the Taliban has control of the country once more? And who in Europe will take them? Ahmad Shah Mohibi Founder of Rise to Peace Steve Crawshaw Director of Policy and Advocacy at Freedom from Torture Gulwali Passarlay Former Afghan Refugee Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.