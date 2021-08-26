POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How prepared is Europe for an Afghan refugee influx?
26:00
World
How prepared is Europe for an Afghan refugee influx?
Countries face a balancing act - a moral, humanitarian duty to help, and a need, some would say, not to alienate voters when migration has become such a divisive issue. Just how many Afghan migrants will there be now that the Taliban has control of the country once more? And who in Europe will take them? Ahmad Shah Mohibi Founder of Rise to Peace Steve Crawshaw Director of Policy and Advocacy at Freedom from Torture Gulwali Passarlay Former Afghan Refugee Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
August 26, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?