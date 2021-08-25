World Share

The Plight of the Rohingya Four Years On

It's four years to the day since hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar's Rakhine State began moving into southeastern Bangladesh. They were fleeing a military crackdown that witnesses say included mass killings, torture and rape. The predominantly Muslim minority had long been denied citizenship and had faced decades of repression and discrimination under successive regimes. More than a million are now stateless in refugee camps with no clarity on what their future holds. Guests: Hrusikesh Harichandan Head of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Delegation to Cox's Bazar Maung Zarni Human Rights Activist and Coordinator of the Free Rohingya Coalition Ronan Lee Author of Myanmar's Rohingya Genocide