World Bank pulls out staff, halts aid to Afghanistan | Money Talks

The World Bank has become the latest organisation to halt aid to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country. The financial institution says it's concerned about the country's development prospects, especially for women. The move follows similar announcements by the International Monetary Fund and many governments. And as Mobin Nasir reports, stopping aid could leave millions of Afghans facing starvation and severe economic hardships. For more, we spoke to Torek Farhadi in Geneva. He's a former adviser to the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and the Afghan government. #WorldBank #Afghanistan #EconomicAid