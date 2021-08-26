POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli PM Bennett Meets Biden Amid Growing Mideast Tensions
Israeli PM Bennett Meets Biden Amid Growing Mideast Tensions
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is in the United States for a two-day visit. In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office before his departure, Bennett said the top priority in his conversation with Biden would be Iran. Israel’s relations with the US have always been strong and Israel is the largest recipient of US aid in the world. What will Bennett’s visit mean for the Palestinians and the Middle East region? Guests: David Aaronson Former Senior Adviser to Israel’s Minister of Regional Cooperation Khalil Jahshan Executive Director of the Arab Center Washington DC Annelle Sheline Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute’s Middle East Program
August 26, 2021
