Was the Afghanistan war worth fighting?

The initial aim was to stop Afghanistan being a safe haven for terrorist groups as it had been under the previous Taliban government. If that’s still important, how can Europe come out of this with at least the smallest scrap of credibility? The complete failure of Western military and diplomatic efforts to bring any kind of stability to Afghanistan 20 years after 9/11 begs the question - can anything be done now? GUESTS Frank Ledwidge Former Military Officer Shafiq Hamdam Former Deputy Senior Adviser to President Ashraf Ghani Bruno Macaes Former Portuguese Secretary of State for European Affairs Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.