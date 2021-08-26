World Share

Taliban 2.0 - Have Afghanistan’s new rulers changed? … or not?

Has the Taliban swapped their annual Spring Offensive for a PR offensive? They’re giving interviews and press conferences just like a real government. Their main message seems to be that now they’re in charge of Afghanistan they won’t go looking for revenge and will give amnesty to their erstwhile enemies including Afghan security forces. They’ve also promised that women will have full rights within the limits of Islamic law AND they’ve pledged not to allow any terrorist groups to stage attacks from their soil. So, can they be trusted? Well first you need to know who you’re dealing with