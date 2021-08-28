POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Playback: Serbian hermit discovers there is a pandemic, gets COVID-19 vaccine
24:10
World
Playback: Serbian hermit discovers there is a pandemic, gets COVID-19 vaccine
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. We take a look at the story of a Serbian man who has just found out about the pandemic after living in a cave for the past 20 years. A Kenyan-Swedish Safari company promises cleaner and quieter wildlife tours... A rare rainfall at the highest point of Greenland's ice sheet fuels concerns over the impact of global heating... And just how did storks migrating to Africa get caught up in the wildfires in Greece? #Moldova #Gagauzia #ASMR
August 28, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?