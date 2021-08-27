Suspected suicide attack hits Kabul international airport | Money Talks

BizTech Share

More than a dozen people have reportedly been killed when a series of explosions hit Kabul airport in a suspected suicide attack on Thursday. The blasts come after warnings from the US, UK and Australian intelligence agencies about an imminent terror attack, urging people to leave the area. More than 10- thousand foreign nationals and Afghans have been waiting at the airport to be evacuated, ahead of the full withdrawal of American troops on August 31st. The blasts, which have been confirmed by the Pentagon, were reportedly followed by gunfire. For more on this we spoke to economist and political scientist, Anwar-ul-haq Ahady. He is also Afghanistan's former Minister of Commerce & Industries. He joined us now from Kabul.