World Share

How Will the Hasty US Exit From Afghanistan Affect the Region?

The United States is facing criticism for its chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Analysts warn its hasty exit could pave the way for other regional powers, like China and Russia, to fill the power vacuum left behind. We discuss how the US exit from Afghanistan could affect Central Asia and the wider region as a whole. Guests: Raffaello Pantucci Senior Associate Fellow at Royal United Services Institute Theresa Fallon Director at Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies