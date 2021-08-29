World Share

Final Kabul evacuations underway ahead of troop withdrawals

The rocket attack has come during the final stages of a massive evacuation operation at Kabul airport. Tuesday is the withdrawal deadline, but many countries have already finished their evacuations. The last British troops and diplomats have left, with the government in London admitting up to 1,000 Afghans will not be able to leave because of the rush. Floyd Cush reports. #KabulWithdrawal