BizTech
Millions without power as storm sweeps through Louisiana | Money Talks
Oil firms have cut nearly all crude production in the Gulf of Mexico, as Hurricane Ida threatened major US offshore fields. Oil prices had soared to four-week highs on the shutdowns, but have now eased as Ida weakens to a tropical storm. More than a million people have lost power in New Orleans, after Ida swept through the city on the same day that Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years ago. Natasha Hussain reports. #TropicalStorm #Ida #Louisiana #Katrina
August 31, 2021
