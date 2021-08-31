POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Afghanistan: After America’s Longest War
Afghanistan: After America’s Longest War
The US-led invasion of Afghanistan is over with the last foreign forces leaving the country today. The Taliban is celebrating taking control as a victory against foreign occupiers. The group’s leaders claim they will govern Afghanistan as a new, more moderate regime. Will the Taliban build a government worthy of international recognition? Guests: John Spencer Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute and Senior Fellow at the Madison Policy Forum Emran Feroz Journalist and the Founder of Drone Memorial Yvonne Ridley Journalist and author of 'In the Hands of the Taliban'
August 31, 2021
