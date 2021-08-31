POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Across The Balkans: Afghan Refugees Arrive in Albania | Turkey’s Balkans Visit | Montenegro Protests
26:00
World
Across The Balkans: Afghan Refugees Arrive in Albania | Turkey’s Balkans Visit | Montenegro Protests
Balkan nations have given shelter to hundreds of Afghan refugees who've fled the Taliban takeover in their homeland. Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia are all temporarily housing Afghans. Klaudija Karaboli was there when the first group landed in Tirana. Plus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro at a time of increased tension in both countries. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik suggested Erdogan could mediate the boycott crisis. And President Erdogan made his first ever visit to fellow NATO member Montenegro, as Mirjana Miladinovic reports from Podgorica. We get analysis from experts in both capitals – Adnan Huskic and Ljubomir Filipovic. We also ask about the controversy over the upcoming inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, with Metropolitan Bishop Joanikije II not recognisingMontenegro's independence from Serbia. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
August 31, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?