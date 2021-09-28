World Share

How controversial is Janez Jansa EU presidency so far?

The man described as a mini Trump who runs a country of just two million people in Eastern Europe now has the chance to shape the European Union for years to come. Guests: Ziga Turk Former Slovenian Minister for Growth Wojciech Przybylski Editor-in-chief at Visegrad Insight Alen Toplisek Lecturer in International Political Economy Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.