Strong consumer spending, exports drive up Turkey's Q2 GDP | Money Talks

Turkey's economy is firing on all cylinders. The rollout of vaccines and the easing of lockdown restrictions boosted the country's GDP by 21.7-percent between April and June.. compared to the height of the pandemic in the same period last year. That's the fastest pace since records began 22 years ago. And, as Mobin Nasir reports, the momentum is expected to keep demand for Turkish businesses high through the rest of this year. For more on this, economist Erhan Aslanoglu joins us now from Istanbul. He's also an economics professor at Piri Reis University. #TurkeyGDP #ConsumerSpending #PandemmicRestrictions
September 1, 2021
