POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
PA-Egypt-Jordan Summit and The Two-State Solution
26:45
World
PA-Egypt-Jordan Summit and The Two-State Solution
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Cairo on Wednesday where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah. The meeting’s focus was the Israel-Palestine two-state solution. As Israeli settlements continue to expand on Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, is it possible to put a two-state solution back on the table? Guests: Nour Odeh Former spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority Danny Ayalon Israel's Former Deputy Foreign Minister Sami Hamdi Editor-in-Chief of the International Interest
September 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?