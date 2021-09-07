POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Flash floods prompt state of emergency in New York City | Money Talks
01:39
BizTech
Flash floods prompt state of emergency in New York City | Money Talks
A state of emergency is in place for New York and New Jersey after record rainfall that's come from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Local media are reporting that at least 14 people have died. The trail of destruction caused by Ida's storm is estimated to cost insurers almost 18-billion dollars in damages.. but now with roads, homes and subways flooded, that number is set to balloon. Natasha Hussain reports. #FlashFloods #HurricaneIda #NewYorkCity #StateofEmergency
September 7, 2021
