POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US court approves bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma | Money Talks
07:22
BizTech
US court approves bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma | Money Talks
A US court has approved a bankruptcy plan for the maker of the painkiller, OxyContin. The deal gives the owners Purdue Pharma - the Sackler family - sweeping immunity from future lawsuits over claims they helped to fuel the US opioid crisis. The Sacklers will give up ownership of the company and pay out 4-and- a-half billion dollars over the next 10 years to settle existing lawsuits. We spoke to Robert Kanter in New York. He's a drug addiction recovery advocate focusing on the opioid epidemic. #OpioidCrisis #PurduePharma #OxyCotin
September 7, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?