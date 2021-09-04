September 4, 2021
25:20
25:20
Turkish Airlines staff help Afghan woman deliver baby
Playback- where we bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. After almost two decades, the US deployment to #Afghanistan has ended. We take a look back at America's longest-running war... #Gaza's first rock band gives voice to the pain of war in the Palestinian territory... #Slovenia's extensive cave systems help the country's tourism industry survive the pandemic And... Turning dumping grounds into green spaces. A look at the mission to neaten up #Nairobi.
