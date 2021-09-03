POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are Turkey and the UAE Putting Years of Tensions Behind Them?
11:58
World

Relations between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) haven't been warm of late. But a recent phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the UAE's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, is hinting towards improving relations. We look at what this possible diplomatic breakthrough could mean for the region and also for trade between Turkey and the UAE. Guests: Giorgio Cafiero CEO of Gulf State Analytics Vehbi Baysan Political Analyst
September 3, 2021
