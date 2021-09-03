POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hurricane Ida becomes the fifth most powerful storm to hit US
05:56
World
Hurricane Ida becomes the fifth most powerful storm to hit US
At least 61 people are now known to have died in eight US states. Heavy rain caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida led to flash flooding. The storm was the 5th worst in US history and President Joe Biden says Ida's ferocity shows the climate crisis has arrived. Durwood Zaelke, president of the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, weighs in. #HurricaneIda #Louisiana #Climatecrisis
September 3, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?