POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Taliban faces many challenges in governing after US exit
02:37
World
Taliban faces many challenges in governing after US exit
The Taliban has celebrated the withdrawal of US-led forces, but, for millions of Afghans, life remains difficult and uncertain. Government employees have not been paid salaries for months and banks are barely functional, as the country has been cut off from international financial institutions. More than half a million Afghans have also been internally displaced. Sarah Morice reports on efforts to find a workable relationship between the Taliban and the West. #Taliban
September 4, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?