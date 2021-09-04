POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fighting rages in Panjshir Valley between Taliban, militias
Fighting is raging in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley between the Taliban and a resistance militia. There are conflicting claims from both sides as the Taliban tries to take the last province not under its control. The fighting may be delaying the group's announcement of its new government, something Afghans and the international community are apprehensive to hear. Jaffar Hasnain reports. #PanjshirValley
September 4, 2021
