Will Turkey’s newest combat drones be a game changer?
05:01
World
Turkey’s top UAV companies have one goal, to become a global leader in unmanned aerial assaults. And their latest piece of hardware, the Bayraktar Akinci could mark a big step. It’s one of Turkey’s most advanced and sophisticated unmanned combat aerial vehicles or UCAVs. And according to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, this new leap in drone technology has taken the country’s defence industry into the big leagues.
September 4, 2021
