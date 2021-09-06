What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Six Palestinian security prisoners have escaped from an Israeli Prison

Israeli security officials say six #Palestinianprisoners have escaped the highly fortified Gilboa prison in Northern Israel. Five of the escapees are members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and another is Zakaria Zubeiedi who is the former commander of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigade. As a major manhunt continues, Palestinian factions are celebrating the prison break. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports.