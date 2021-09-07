Markets reopen in Afghanistan, but political uncertainty plagues businesses | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
08:16
Now to Afghanistan where the Taliban appears to have cemented its control of the country. The group's spokesperson says fighters have captured the Panjshir Valley, the last pocket of resistance against its rule. And a new government is expected to be announced soon. Markets across Afghanistan have reopened.. While for some, it's business as usual, others are struggling to survive under the country's new rulers. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Nafay Choudhury joined us now from Cambridge in the UK . He's Research Fellow at the Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies. He's also a Jeremy Haworth Research Fellow at the University of Cambridge. #AfghanistanEconomy #TalibanRule #Cabinet
September 7, 2021
