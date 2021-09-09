World Share

How prepared is Europe for extreme weather?

Bit by bit, we appear to be waking up to the fact that our own home - our planet - is probably being destroyed by our own actions. But even with the realisation that this nightmare is not a thing of bad dreams, how ready is humankind to take the tough decisions today that could save our world tomorrow? Guests: Paul Drummond Institute for Sustainable Resources LOCATOR: LONDON Jennifer Tollmann Senior Policy Advisor for E3G LOCATOR: BERLIN Damien Short Professor of Environmental Justice LOCATOR: GUILDFORD, UK