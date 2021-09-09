POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How prepared is Europe for extreme weather?
How prepared is Europe for extreme weather?
Bit by bit, we appear to be waking up to the fact that our own home - our planet - is probably being destroyed by our own actions. But even with the realisation that this nightmare is not a thing of bad dreams, how ready is humankind to take the tough decisions today that could save our world tomorrow? Guests: Paul Drummond Institute for Sustainable Resources LOCATOR: LONDON Jennifer Tollmann Senior Policy Advisor for E3G LOCATOR: BERLIN Damien Short Professor of Environmental Justice LOCATOR: GUILDFORD, UK
September 9, 2021
