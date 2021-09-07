POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Scepticism among Afghans under new rulers
Scepticism among Afghans under new rulers
The Taliban wants international recognition and good relations with the outside world, but without a government, there's nothing for international actors to recognise. More than three weeks after its takeover, the group has still not formed an administration, but it is now claiming complete control of the Panjshir Valley, saying the last pocket of resistance in the country has been defeated. The National Resistance Front has called for a national uprising, while refuting the Taliban's claims of victory on the battlefield. Shoaib Hasan reports. #Taliban #Afghanistan
September 7, 2021
