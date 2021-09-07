POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Guinea: Military Coup Aims to End Corruption
Guinean President Alpha Conde has been deposed by the country’s army who says it wants to end rampant corruption. Guinea has a history of military takeovers, but this is the first since the country held democratic elections after decades of authoritarian rule. Conde spent years fighting for democracy in Guinea, but after coming to power in 2010 many say he has instead undermined democracy. What is the country and its people living through? Guests: Issaka Souare Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Senior Researcher Agnes Gitau Managing Partner at GBS Africa Ovigwe Eguegu Policy Analyst at the Development Reimagined Alex Vines Director of the Africa Program at Chatham House
September 7, 2021
