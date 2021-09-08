World Share

Across The Balkans: Serbian Orthodox Church Enthronement Sparks Protests in Montenegro

The enthronement of the new head of Montenegro’s Serbian Orthodox Church Bishop Joanikije II has raised ethnic tensions in the country. Fierce protests took place when the Bishop was flown in to Cetinje by helicopter for the ceremony on Sunday. Protesters saw the inauguration as a deliberate provocation by Serbs against Montenegrins and their independence. Mirjana Miladinovic reports for Across The Balkans. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp