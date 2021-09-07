POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Syria: Assad Regime Intensifies Attacks on Daraa
Syria: Assad Regime Intensifies Attacks on Daraa
Bashar al Assad’s regime forces has intensified its offensive on Daraa. The city lies in a strategic region near the Israeli and Jordanian borders and is known as the birthplace of the Syrian revolution. For years, Iranian backed militias allied to Assad have been trying to take the area by force. But a Russian brokered deal back in 2018 has kept the city mostly secure. However, the city saw a violent turn this summer and thousands of civilians are now trying to find a safe way out. Why is Daraa so crucial to Bashar and his forces as well as to the Syrian people? Guest list: Samuel Ramani Researcher at Oxford University Yahya al Aridi Spokesperson of the Syrian Negotiation Commission
September 7, 2021
