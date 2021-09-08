World Share

Across the Balkans: Montenegro’s Ethnic Tensions | Besiktas Signs Bosnian Player Pjanic

Ethnic tension exploded in Montenegro when the Serbian Orthodox Church there enthroned a new head bishop. On the surface, it seemed like just a religious ritual. But protesters saw it as a deliberate provocation by Serbs against Montenegrins and their independence. In their efforts to stop the ceremony from going ahead, protesters barricaded the city and the weekend ended in clashes, tear gas, and dozens of injuries. Mirjana Miladinovic got caught up in the action covering this story for us. Our guest was Dragan Krapovic, the Vice President of the Democratic Montenegro Party and MP. We asked him if the unrest in Cetinje could have been prevented and how the government handled the crisis. The Cetinje Monastery was at the centre of the clashes. It has a long history as a symbol of the spirit of the Montenegrin people. It's been home to the country's bishops for more than five-hundred years. We take a look at why it's so important. Plus - Don't panic we have Pjanic! That was the message from the Turkish football club Besiktas as the Black Eagles confirmed the signing of Bosnian international player Miralem Pjanic in one of the biggest scoops of the transfer window. The club signed Pjanic on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season. TRT World Sports Presenter Charlotte Bates has the details from Besiktas Stadium. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’: http://trt.world/fvfp