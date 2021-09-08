Event to connect Turkish producers and African companies | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
As South Africa and the rest of the continent move towards economic recovery, Turkish companies believe they can be a vital partner in helping to achieve that. The World Co-operation Industries Forum is set to take place next week here in Istanbul. We got more on this with Utku Bengisu in Istanbul. He's the Founder of the Bosphorus Trade Centers, and the Head of the African Trade and Export Centers. #TurkeyEconomy #AfricaTrade #WorldCooperationIndustriesForum
September 8, 2021
