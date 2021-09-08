BizTech Share

Marvel's Shang-Chi film sets US box office record | Money Talks

Disney's Marvel Studios is placing its hopes on a new hero. The entertainment giant's latest movie release, 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' has smashed Labor Day records in early box office tallies. The film is one of the first to be released exclusively in theatres since the pandemic began, and Disney hopes it brings movie lovers back to cinemas. #Disney #MarvelStudios #ShangChi