Muslim Americans still fighting bias 20 years post 9/11

As the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches, Muslim Americans look back on some of the moments of hostility, bullying, prejudice and isolation they have faced. In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks, they have had to question their own identities – their Muslim faith and doubts over their Americanness. But this has also been a motivating factor for some individuals who have found ways to use their experience to connect with their faith, take active roles in their communities, and keep their ongoing fight against anti-Muslim sentiment. #September11 #Racism